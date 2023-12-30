Manning & Napier Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,712,510 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 138,480 shares during the quarter. Masco comprises approximately 1.8% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Masco worth $144,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Masco by 180.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Masco by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAS stock opened at $66.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.76. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.09 and a fifty-two week high of $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 31.06%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

