Manning & Napier Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 652,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,304 shares during the quarter. Cboe Global Markets comprises about 1.3% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Cboe Global Markets worth $101,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBOE. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 262.2% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 18,071 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at about $959,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 7.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 140,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,741 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.55.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.4 %

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $178.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 92.04 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.03. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

