Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $116.59 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,341,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,951 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 1.4% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $116,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 224,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,541,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 2,441,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,206,000 after purchasing an additional 159,229 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $334,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

TSM opened at $103.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $539.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.27 and its 200-day moving average is $95.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $73.65 and a 1-year high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5415 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

