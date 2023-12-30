Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $210.36 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,092,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 88,175 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 2.6% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.28% of Micron Technology worth $210,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,277,000 after buying an additional 282,292 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,345,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,684 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,311,265,000 after purchasing an additional 484,293 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 15.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,582,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,060,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $85.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.13 and a 12-month high of $87.87. The company has a market cap of $93.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.35.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.32%.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $605,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,390,188.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $605,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,390,188.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,618 shares of company stock valued at $20,808,994 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.59.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

