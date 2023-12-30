Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $82.23 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,908,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 935,668 shares during the period. Copart accounts for about 1.0% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.20% of Copart worth $82,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 57.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Argus initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 310,200 shares of company stock worth $14,462,663 in the last ninety days. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Copart stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day moving average of $47.86. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

