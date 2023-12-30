Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $94.11 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 464,080 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 20,585 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for approximately 1.2% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $94,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after buying an additional 238,507,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,644,718,000 after purchasing an additional 143,962 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 30.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,749,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,536,910,000 after buying an additional 332,375 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.81, for a total transaction of $3,042,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,371,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,426,176.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,131,297 shares of company stock valued at $271,598,291. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Argus increased their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRM

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $263.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.77 billion, a PE ratio of 100.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.36 and a 52-week high of $268.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.