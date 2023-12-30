Manning & Napier Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,141,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669,048 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Mondelez International worth $79,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.2 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $72.43 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.90 and its 200 day moving average is $70.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

