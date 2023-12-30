Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $29,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of UPS stock opened at $157.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

