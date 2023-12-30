Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,568 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Snowflake worth $41,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.37.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $2,148,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,658,061. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,738,569.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $2,148,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,658,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 556,781 shares of company stock worth $105,583,187. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW stock opened at $198.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.47 and a 200 day moving average of $167.47. The company has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.24 and a beta of 0.96. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.27 and a 1 year high of $202.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

