Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 33,308 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,938,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,308 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $59,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in CSX by 181.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126,839 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CSX by 20.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,543,883,000 after buying an additional 8,797,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CSX by 558.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently commented on CSX. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.
CSX Price Performance
CSX stock opened at $34.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.95. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $35.09.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.
CSX Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.40%.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
