Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 5,555 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,555 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $20,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,613.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

CL opened at $79.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $82.09. The stock has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

