Manning & Napier Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,148 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $22,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 18,230 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.15.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MPC stock opened at $148.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.89. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $159.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

