Manning & Napier Group LLC Trims Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 179,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $25,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 3,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,715,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 45.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $163.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.59. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $166.34.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.