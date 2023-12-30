Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Marchex Price Performance
MCHX stock opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Marchex has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.75 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 26.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marchex
About Marchex
Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.
