Marechale Capital (LON:MAC) Trading Up 3.3%

Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02). Approximately 70,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 456,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

Marechale Capital Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of £1.64 million, a PE ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 0.55.

About Marechale Capital

(Get Free Report)

Marechale Capital Plc engages in the provision of professional advisory and broking services to companies in the United Kingdom. It offers capital raising services, such as equity financing, mezzanine, and debt financing services. The company also provides advisory services, including strategic review and consultancy, growth capital, and refinancing and exit advice.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marechale Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marechale Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.