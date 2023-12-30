Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives $6.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

MQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

In other news, insider Randall F. Kern sold 53,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $332,476.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Amundi purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 58.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MQ opened at $6.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average is $5.75. Marqeta has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $7.51.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $108.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

