Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.51. 2,008,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,514. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.42 and a fifty-two week high of $226.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.80.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

