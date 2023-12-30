Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Marriott International makes up approximately 3.1% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in Marriott International by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 34.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.80.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.51. 2,008,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,514. The company has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.68 and a 200 day moving average of $198.55. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.42 and a 1-year high of $226.63.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

