Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Short Interest Update

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Marubeni Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MARUY traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,380. Marubeni has a 12-month low of $110.69 and a 12-month high of $187.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter. Marubeni had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marubeni will post 17.17 EPS for the current year.

About Marubeni

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities. It manufactures, wholesales, and retails apparel, footwear, home furnishing and sport goods, industrial and textile materials, tire and rubber materials, and household and nursing care products; develops uranium, nuclear fuel cycle, iron ore, coking coal, copper mines, and related equipment and services; smelts and refines aluminum and magnesium; leases temporary steel construction materials; explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas; manages infrastructure funds; and develops and manages real estate.

