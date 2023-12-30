Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives $122.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Masimo from $136.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $117.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.14. Masimo has a one year low of $75.22 and a one year high of $198.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $478.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,497,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Masimo by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth $8,454,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Masimo by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

