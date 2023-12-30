McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Borer Denton & Associates Inc.

Borer Denton & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes up about 1.8% of Borer Denton & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Borer Denton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $68.42. 1,170,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,468. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.