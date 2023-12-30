MCF Advisors LLC Acquires 227 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 333.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 295 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Applied Materials by 98,769.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,291,355,000 after purchasing an additional 810,659,490 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $930,505,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT opened at $162.07 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.03 and a fifty-two week high of $165.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.38 and a 200 day moving average of $144.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $134.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Mizuho upped their target price on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.21.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

