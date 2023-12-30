MCF Advisors LLC Buys 173 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

PNW opened at $71.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.50. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $68.55 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 10.13%. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.81%.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle West Capital

In other news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PNW

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.