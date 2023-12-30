MCF Advisors LLC Grows Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 99.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,332 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ WBA opened at $26.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $37.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.78%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Articles

