MCF Advisors LLC Has $106,000 Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 97,501.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,087,464,000 after acquiring an additional 83,390,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $944,528,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $664,077,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $503,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV opened at $471.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $110.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $465.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.81. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $514.06.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

