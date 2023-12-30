MCF Advisors LLC Has $122,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,524 shares of company stock worth $67,087,167 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFLX stock opened at $486.88 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $283.22 and a 1 year high of $500.89. The company has a market cap of $213.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $457.42 and a 200 day moving average of $431.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $495.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.25.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

