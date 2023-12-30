MCF Advisors LLC Has $30,000 Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 396.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 195.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 99.4% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $55,766.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Rivian Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.48.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $23.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.61. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.17. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 42.17% and a negative net margin of 148.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

