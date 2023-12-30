MCF Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 241.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Republic Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.77.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:RSG opened at $164.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.45. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.58 and a 52 week high of $167.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.39%.

Republic Services announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

