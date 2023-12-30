MCF Advisors LLC Invests $65,000 in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the second quarter worth $90,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the second quarter worth $113,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the first quarter worth $212,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock opened at $115.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $995.53 million, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.55. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.94 and a 12 month high of $115.59.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

