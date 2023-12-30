MCF Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONEQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $656,599,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 745,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,524,000 after purchasing an additional 255,949 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $13,093,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 92.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 428,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after purchasing an additional 206,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EQ LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 199.0% in the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 196,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ONEQ stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.63 and a 200-day moving average of $54.46. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $40.24 and a one year high of $59.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

