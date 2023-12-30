MCF Advisors LLC Reduces Position in FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR)

MCF Advisors LLC cut its position in FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR – Free Report) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,066 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of FingerMotion worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of FingerMotion in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of FingerMotion in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of FingerMotion in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of FingerMotion in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FingerMotion in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 7.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FNGR opened at $4.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.86. FingerMotion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $7.97.

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform system in China. The company offers telecommunication products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and Rich Communication Services (RCS) platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.

