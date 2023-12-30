MCF Advisors LLC Sells 244 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

MCF Advisors LLC trimmed its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth $305,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Price Performance

NYSE:WPC opened at $64.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.46. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.88. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $85.94.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.51%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WPC. Scotiabank reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WPC

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.