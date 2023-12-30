MCF Advisors LLC Sells 322 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

MCF Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.3% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 13.8% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 12.1% during the third quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 58,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 343,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its position in Charles Schwab by 74.0% during the third quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 382,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,000,000 after purchasing an additional 162,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $68.80 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $121.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.68 and its 200 day moving average is $58.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

