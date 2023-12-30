MCF Advisors LLC Takes $84,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 102,564.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,950,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,227,000 after buying an additional 10,939,524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,443,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,339,000 after purchasing an additional 90,301 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,876,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,755,000 after purchasing an additional 53,538 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,806,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,452,000 after purchasing an additional 129,070 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,467,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,292,000 after purchasing an additional 61,739 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $109.37 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $96.12 and a one year high of $109.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.25 and its 200 day moving average is $104.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

