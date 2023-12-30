MDA (OTC:MDALF) Shares Down 1.1%

MDA Ltd. (OTC:MDALF – Get Free Report) was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$8.71 and last traded at C$8.71. Approximately 4,381 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 5,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.81.

MDA Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.68.

About MDA

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and acts as a distributor for other third party missions.

