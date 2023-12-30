Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.57

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and traded as high as $6.76. Medical Facilities shares last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 2,873 shares trading hands.

Medical Facilities Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.57.

Medical Facilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0601 per share. This is a boost from Medical Facilities’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 3.66%. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.58%.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. Its specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

