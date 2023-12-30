Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Stock Position Raised by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 436,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,925 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Medical Properties Trust worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 199,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $4.91 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average is $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -857.14%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

