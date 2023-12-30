Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.05

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.05 and traded as low as $0.78. Medicure shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 166 shares traded.

Medicure Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05.

Get Medicure alerts:

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter. Medicure had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 4.70%.

About Medicure

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.