Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.71

Shares of Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and traded as low as $0.68. Melco International Development shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 4,000 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Melco International Development from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.85.

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, and Japan. It operates in two segments: Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

