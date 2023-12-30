Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $522.28

Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 522.28 ($6.64) and traded as high as GBX 564 ($7.17). Merchants Trust shares last traded at GBX 558 ($7.09), with a volume of 168,286 shares changing hands.

Merchants Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 523.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 530.28. The company has a market cap of £820.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4,292.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Merchants Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.