Meridian Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 256,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 13.1% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $12,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540,248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751,662 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $940,239,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,438,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,377,000 after buying an additional 3,504,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,039,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,115,000 after acquiring an additional 53,304 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,946,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,629,600. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.14. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.45.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.