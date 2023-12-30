Meridian Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,665 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,665 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000. Quanta Services comprises 0.9% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.8% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.80. The company had a trading volume of 457,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.61 and a twelve month high of $219.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.71 and its 200-day moving average is $192.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

