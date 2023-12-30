MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Short Interest Down 20.2% in December

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the November 30th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLNK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on MeridianLink from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MeridianLink in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MeridianLink currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Get MeridianLink alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MLNK

MeridianLink Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE MLNK traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.77. 70,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,726. MeridianLink has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.30.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.73 million. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MeridianLink will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MeridianLink

In other news, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 11,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $247,804.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 417,893 shares in the company, valued at $8,784,110.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MeridianLink news, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 16,789 shares of MeridianLink stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $310,764.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 429,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,413.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 11,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $247,804.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 417,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,784,110.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MeridianLink

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 610.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in MeridianLink by 81.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in MeridianLink by 261.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in MeridianLink during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in MeridianLink by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MeridianLink Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.