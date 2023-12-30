MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Position Increased by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 6.2% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 2.9% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.0% during the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,788,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,149. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $73.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.70.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.58.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

