MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $444,205,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 499.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,073,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393,875 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $234,761,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,271 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 42,754.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,766,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,788,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,149. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $73.92.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Several analysts recently commented on MET shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

