Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $39,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,488,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,426,738. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.40 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The company has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.49 and a 200-day moving average of $82.93.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.439 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

