Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Receives $91.59 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.59.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $85.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $49.13 and a 1-year high of $87.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.22.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $462,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,989,248.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 266,618 shares of company stock valued at $20,808,994. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

