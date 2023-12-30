Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 29,219 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up about 2.9% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $12,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,311,265,000 after purchasing an additional 484,293 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $2,638,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $6,311,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,456,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $166,927,000 after purchasing an additional 447,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.59.

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,618 shares of company stock valued at $20,808,994 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MU opened at $85.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.13 and a 52 week high of $87.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.32%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

