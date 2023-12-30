Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MCVT) Short Interest Down 25.7% in December

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MCVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the November 30th total of 19,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mill City Ventures III stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MCVT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Mill City Ventures III as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Mill City Ventures III stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,997. Mill City Ventures III has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65.
Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies.
