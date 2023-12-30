Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MCVT) Short Interest Down 25.7% in December

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MCVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the November 30th total of 19,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mill City Ventures III stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MCVT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Mill City Ventures III as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Mill City Ventures III Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Mill City Ventures III stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,997. Mill City Ventures III has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65.

About Mill City Ventures III

Mill City Ventures III ( NASDAQ:MCVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter. Mill City Ventures III had a negative net margin of 31.82% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%.

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies.

