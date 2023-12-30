Mint (CVE:MIT) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

The Mint Co. (CVE:MIT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.04. Mint shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 27,000 shares changing hands.

Mint Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.57, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Mint Company Profile

The Mint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides vertically integrated prepaid card and payroll services primarily in the Middle East. It manages the issuance, administration, customer support, payment processing, set-up, sponsorship, and regulated reporting of cards and related activities to government authorities.

